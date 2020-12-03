Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Jasmin taunts Eijaz for playing 'victim card'; Latter hits back 'teri bhaade ki soch hai'

Jasmin Bhasin and Eijaz Khan will get into loggerheads in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14. As Jasmin Bhasin barbs at Eijaz for playing the 'victim card' throughout the season, Eijaz will question her sensibility. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

The Bigg Boss 14 house has witnessed several fights since the show began. And tonight, another violent brawl will take viewers by shock. Remember how Jasmin Bhasin and Eijaz Khan got into loggerheads in the first week on BB 14? Well, tonight these old rivals are again going to get into loggerheads, and it will be a major showdown between the two.

It will so happen that during the 'boat' task Jasmin will taunt Eijaz for playing the victim card always on the show and moving ahead with sympathy. Jasmin's word will leave Eijaz annoyed, and will call her remarks 'terrible.' Their fight will escalate, as Eijaz will point out Jasmin's hypocrisy of picking up a fight and then apologizing for it. Jasmin asks Eijaz to not act like a 'Hero' and he loses his cool. The two get into an ugly war of words, as Eijaz tells Jasmin 'Teri Bhaade Ki Soch Hai' (You have a borrowed mentality), implying that she dances to others' tunes.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin, Abhinav get aggressive as they PUSH each other in task; Rahul calls Rubina 'real Naagin'

Jasmin refuses to take a foot back and hits back at Eijaz questioning his character. She replies, 'Tera charater Bhaade Ka Hai.' This does not go down well with Eijaz, and he threatens to make her cry badly in the coming days. However, Jasmin does not bow down and declares that she is not scared of him.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli is seen enjoying the drama between Jasmin and Eijaz. Rahul interferes to back Jasmin. Well, it would be interesting to see how their showdown finally ends. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena UPSET with Aly's exit; Feels something is wrong with Kavita post her fight with Rubina

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors TV Twitter

Share your comment ×