Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Jasmin UPSET with Aly Goni, Pavitra's bond; Punia asks Bhasin to stop being 'possessive'

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin and Pavitra Punia will get into a spat over Aly Goni. Here's what will happen.

Bigg Boss 14 saw some intriguing twists yesterday. Aly Goni entered the house as a wild-card contestant to support BFF Jasmin Bhasin. On the other hand, Bigg Boss introduced the captaincy task. While housemates welcomed Aly with open arms, they put in their best foot forward to be the next captain of the BB 14 house. If you've watched the episode, you will know that only Pavitra Puni and Jasmin Bhasin are now left in the captaincy race.

It looks like this captaincy is going to create some trouble between the two. Yes, while yesterday Jasmin and Pavitra were having heart-to-heart conversations with Aly about the game, today, the two beauties will get into a spat. The latest BB 14 promo shared by the makers reveal that Jasmin will have a 'problem' with Pavitra speaking to Aly, and express her disappointment openly. It will so happen Pavitra will have a conversation with Aly via the intercom.

She is heard telling that if they are friends, they will have expectations from each other. However, while they are conversing, Jasmin interrupts them and asks Pavitra, 'What is your point?' Pavitra gets annoyed by Jasmin's interference that Aly maybe her friend, but he also has a bond with her. Jasmin hits back saying she is well aware of Pavitra's plans and why she is doing the sweet talks with Aly now.

Pavitra gives Jasmin a befitting reply and taunts her for her possessiveness towards Aly. 'Apni dosti ki possessiveness apne paas rakho vo mera bhi dost hai,' Pavitra is heard saying. Jasmin calls Pavitra nonsense, and the latter gives back saying she did not expect such behaviour from her, and hangs up the call with Aly.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Well, it would be interesting to see how and what led to this fallout between Jasmin and Pavitra. Who will be the new captain of the house? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

