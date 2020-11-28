Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Kamya Punjabi, Devoleena REACT to Jasmin Bhasin’s changed game post Aly Goni’s arrival

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, the popular reality show will have some special guests which will be coming with new twists.

Bigg Boss 14 has been all about surprising elements and there are no second thoughts about it. After an interesting week on the popular reality show, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode is coming up with another interesting segment as it will have Kamya Punjabi, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sandiip Sikcand and Ronit Biswas gracing the show. They will be seen as a panel and will not just be supporting their people in the house but will also be having some sharp questions for the contestants.

In the recent promo of the show, Kamya and Devoleena were seen targeting Jasmin Bhasin about her changed game in the show. Kamya opined that Jasmine has presented a new personality post the entry of her best friend Aly Goni and the audience is confused about which was her true self. On the other hand, Devoleena called the Naagin 4 actress a backstabber. Furthermore, the ladies also got Rubina Dilaik on the radar and stated that she isn’t playing the game with her complete potential. They stated that Rubina is more concerned about what her husband Abhinav Shukla is thinking about her actions than the game.

Kavita also came the panel’s radar and was called out for targeting people unnecessarily. Sandiip even stated that she just seems to be in her role of Inspector Chautala from FIR. Needless to say, this upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14 will have several interesting elements for both the audience and the contestants.

Meanwhile, BFFs Rubina and Jasmin has been at loggerheads lately and seen washing their dirty linen these days. While the BB game has soured their friendship, we wonder if they will be the new arch rivals in the house.

