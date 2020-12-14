Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Kashmera Shah threatens Nikki Tamboli 'I'll break your face' as she calls her 'desperate'

Nikki Tamboli and Kashmera Shah will get into an ugly fight, wherein the latter will threaten to harm the South Indian actress if she speaks ill about her. Following this, Nikki will nominate Kashmera during the nominations task. Here's what will happen in the Bigg Boss 14 house tonight.

Bigg Boss 14 viewers are going to witness an ugly cat-fight tonight. No, it's not Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin or Arshi Khan and Rakhi Sawant, but rather Nikki Tamboli and Kashmera Shah. Yes, Nikki and Kashmera will get into loggerheads tonight, which will affect the nominations. It will so happen, during the nominations, Nikki goes on to nominate Kashmera, citing their nasty fight in the day.

During their spat, Nikki slammed Kashmera that she does not have the guts to listen to the truth, and her desperation is evident. As Nikki calls Kashmera desperate, she loses her cool and threatens to harm her. An angry Kashmera warns Nikki that if she does not stop her rants against her, she will 'break her face.' Kasherma is heard shouting at Nikki saying, 'Mere saath ghatiya baat mat kar. Main tera muh tod dungi.' Nikki gets irked by Kashmera's warnings and challenges her to get physical if she has guts. Kashmera and Nikki's nasty fight leaves everyone shocked.

Later, during the nominations, Nikki cites their ugly spat as the reason for nominating Kashmera. Nikki tells that Kashmera is 'short-tempered' and that is her issue. She asks Bigg Boss and the viewers to 'throw' Kashemra out of the BB 14 house. Kashmera is shocked by Nikki's move.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Meanwhile, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, and Abhinav Shukla will target Kashmera's friend Eijaz Khan in the nominations. It would be interesting to who all get nominated this week, and fall under the danger of eliminations. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

