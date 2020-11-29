Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Kashmera, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant to enter house to 'challenge' contestants

Bigg Boss 14 makers have introduced the 'new and most unexpected twist' leaving viewers surprised. Former contestants Kashmera Shah, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi, and Rahul Mahajan are all set to enter the BB 14 house as 'challengers' to the contestants.

left everyone 'stunned' yesterday, as he announced that only four contestants will move forward in the Bigg Boss 14 now. He also dropped hints of the BB 14 finale and the new twists that await in the show. Ever since then, viewers have been wondering 'what new turns' await for them in Bigg Boss season 14. Now, the makers have finally spilled the beans about it, and the 'ab scene paltega' saying stands true here.

If you've been curious to know what is this 'unexpected turn' let us tell you it is related to the former contestants of Bigg Boss. No, we're not talking about seniors , Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan re-entering BB 14! But, some other 'very interesting' ex-contestants are all set to set the BB 14 house on fire with their magic. Are you wondering who we're talking about? Well, they none other than - Kashmera Shah, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi, and Rahul Mahajan.

These dynamic ex-contestants are going to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house soon, but not as mentors. Kashmera, Vikas, Arshi, Rakhi, Manu and Rahul, will enter the house as 'challengers' to the Bigg Boss 14 contestants. Yes, they will throw 'innumerable tough challenges' to contestants and put them in difficult spots, to see how is capable enough to survive and prove his/her mettle.

Well, it is yet not known for how long will these 'challengers' will stay in the BB 14 house, and when will they enter. However, one thing is certain, looking at their own journey in the show, they will make the show 'super-duper entertaining' for viewers. They will bring in a lot of masti, drama, action, surprises, and unanticipated twists. Are you excited for the BB 14 challengers to make their way in the show and 'challenge' the contestants? Let us know in the comment section below.

Colors TV Instagram

