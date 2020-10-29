Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Kavita accuses Eijaz for being her 'barrier'; Yells 'Leave me alone' making him emotional

Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan are going to get into a heated verbal spat tonight in Bigg Boss 14. Here's how their friendship will go for a toss.

When had introduced Kavita Kaushik as a wild card entry in Bigg Boss 14, one contestant jumped in happiness. Yes, you guessed it right! We're talking about Eijaz Khan. The actor was elated to know that Kavita is entering the show, as he finally will have a 'friend' inside. Kavita also had a heart-to-heart talk with Eijaz, where she advised him about the game and more.

However, it feels like 'scene sachi palat gaya hai' as Kavita will put some unexpected allegations on Eijaz in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14. It will so happen that Kavita will accuse Eijaz of 'using' her in the game. She will allege that it is because of his attitude that she is not able to befriend others in the BB 14 house. While Eijaz will try to talk to Kavita calmly, she will lose her cool, and yell on top of her voice.

Kavita will break her bond with Eijaz, and declare that she does not want to keep any friendship with him. She will scream and ask her to 'Leave her alone' and not don't try to fake friendship with her. After Kavita's strong reaction, Eijaz breaks down and gets emotional. He sheds tears in front of Nikki Tamboli and she tries to console him. Eijaz seems deeply hurt and disheartened with Kavita's allegations, accusations and behaviour as he counted her as his 'good friend.'

Well, many friendships will be tested in the Bigg Boss 14 house tonight. Are you excited to see the 'dhamakedar and masaledar' episode of BB 14 tonight? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Colors TV Twitter

