Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Kavita breaks down before Jasmin post ugly spats with Aly, Jaan: I don't deserve nonsense

Kavita Kaushik will get into ugly fights with Aly Goni and Jaan Kumar Sanu. She will vent out her anger on both the of them, creating a tense atmosphere in the house. Take a look at the Bigg Boss 14 promo here.

Ever since Kavita Kaushik re-entered the Bigg Boss 14 house, she has been quite silent and alone. Though she is putting her best efforts to get up with everyone in the BB 14 house, not everything is turning in her favour. However, in yesterday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, we saw Kavita bouncing back with enthusiasm, giving it back to Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan with her sarcasm.

Now tonight, Kavita is yet again going to turn into her 'angry young woman' avatar, as she will get into an 'ugly' war of words with Aly Goni and Jaan Sanu. In the promo it is seen, Aly and Kavita get into a spat as the latter taunts the captain of forming groups in the house. While Aly tries to give it back, Kavita declares that she has come here alone, and will fight alone. But, Aly hits back saying that she is often seen chatting with Rahul, Abhinav, and others. However, Kavita counters him saying that at least she is trying to know everyone unlike playing the 'groupism card.'

Their fight intensifies, as Kavita and Aly keep accusing each other. Next, Kavita gets into a spat with Jaan, as he taunts her for being in her show's (F.I.R) character only. Kavita gives it back saying 'you don't even have a character' and calls him a 'chamcha.' Later, Kavita seems pissed off all the drama and nasty things happening around, and breaks down in front of Jasmin Bhasin. She gets emotional and sheds tears before Bhasin venting her heart out. An upser Kavita is heard saying, 'I don't deserve this show, I don't deserve this nonsense,' as Jasmin tries to console her.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Well, Kavita's outburst will again catch everyone's attention. It would be interesting to see if she finds a 'real friend' in the BB 14 house or will she play the game all alone. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

