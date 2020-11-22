Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Kavita does NOT count Jasmin, Aly as competitors; Salman is impressed by Bhasin's mimicry

Jasmin Bhasin will leave Salman Khan in splits with her fun-loving mimicry of Kavita Kaushik during a game in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar. Kavita will reveal that she does not consider Jasmin and Aly Goni as her competitors on the show. Here's what will happen.

is yet again going to take the BB 14 stage tonight for Weekend Ka Vaar. However, he is not going to be alone today. TV Queen Ekta Kapoor will also join him on Bigg Boss 14 to intensify the 'entertainment quotient.' While in yesterday's episode we saw Salman Khan taking Abhinav Shukla's class, tonight is going to be more fun.

In the latest promo released by the makers, Salman is seen giving Kavita Kaushik a 'special opportunity.' The host tells Kavita that he has often heard her saying that none of the BB 14 contestants are her competitors. So, today, Kavita gets a chance to 'payback' to her rivals. Salman will ask her to put a 'red stamp' on those contestants who she strongly feels is not her competition. Kavita takes full advantage of the chance given by Salman to take revenge, and one-by-one targets the inmates she dislikes.

First up, as expected, Kavita calls out her biggest enemy right now, Aly Goni. She vents out her anger against him calling him 'neech, nakli, and gunda.' While Kavita expresses her angst, Aly is seen laughing, and his BFF Jasmin Bhasin is seen mimicking Kavita, leaving Rubina, Salman and other inmates in splits. Next, Kavita calls Jasmin Bhasin, and as she puts her points, Jasmin continues her fun-loving mimicry and people cannot stop laughing. As Kavita ends her rants, Jasmin is seen seeking her blessings, and sarcastically saying, 'Jai didi ki, mahaan ho aap.'

Salman is left mighty impressed by Jasmin's antics and entertaining side. He compliments Jasmin calling it 'superb.' Later, Salman also goes the Sholay way to pull Kavita's leg and says, 'Maa Kasam, Kavita ek ek ko chun chun ke maaregi.'

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Well, tonight's Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar is certainly going to be filled with lots of fun, and games. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see who will be eliminated tonight? Let us know in the comment section below.

