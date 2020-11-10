Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Kavita Kaushik declares she is NOT sorry for her reaction during fight with Eijaz Khan

Kavita Kaushik, who re-entered the Bigg Boss 14 house recently after being eliminated, will be at Farah Khan's radar in the BB Adalat tonight. Farah will question Kavita about her 'ugly fight and outburst' with Eijaz Khan and here's what she will say.

Kavita Kaushik entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a wild-card contestant with a 'bang.' However, much to everyone's surprise, she got evicted in merely one week. Kavita's elimination took place after her 'major and ugly' fight with Eijaz Khan. But, Bigg Boss gave the F.I.R actress a 'golden opportunity' to enter the house again. And on public demand, Kavita re-entered the game.

While Salman expected 'dhamakedaar reaction' from housemates on Kavita's re-entry, they rather had a 'thanda response.' In a surprising move, Eijaz was the first one to welcome Kavita again, and viewers thought that their differences would be sorted out now. However, nothing seemed to go as per expectations. Now, in tonight's episode of BB 14, Kavita will yet again be questioned about her re-entry and fight with Eijaz. All this will happen during the 'BB Adalat' session conducted by Farah Khan, Charrul Malik, and Amith Tyagi.

It will so happen Charrul will tell Kavita that when she re-entered Nikki was heard saying that she is not affected by her. 'Whether she (Kavita) is there in the game or not, it does not matter,' Nikki had said earlier. Reacting to it Kavita says that even she is not concerned with Nikki's stay in the BB 14 house, cause she is least interested in her.

Later, Farah throws light upon Kavita and Eijaz's fight before her eviction. She asks Kavita what she felt when she saw their nasty spat on TV while she was out of the game. Answering the question Kavita declared that she is 'not sorry and apologetic' for judging Eijaz and her reaction towards him during the fight. Eijaz is left shocked by Kavita's statements. 'I'm adamant in my opinion. I am not at all sorry for jo maine Eijaz ko samja or react kiya,' Kavita is heard saying.

Well, it would be interesting to see how the panelists grill Kavita further. Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya will also face the panelist trio. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited for tonights' BB 14 episode? Let us know in the comment section below.

