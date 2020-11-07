Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Kavita Kaushik gets a ‘golden chance’ to re enter the house again but conditions applied

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, Kavita Kaushik will be seen interacting with a celebrity panel to get another chance to enter the BB house.

Bigg Boss 14 has been all about some of the most unexpected twists and turns. While the show has been surprising the audience and the contestants, the recent double elimination of Kavita Kaushik and Nishant Singh Malkhani was one of the most surprising turns in the game. But the twists don’t end here. As we are gearing up for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the popular reality show is coming up with a new twist for everyone as Kavita is getting another chance to enter the Bigg Boss house.

Yes! You read it right. As per the promo, host was seen telling Kavita about this golden chance. However, there is a major condition applied to this chance. The FIR actress will have to impress the celebrity panel of the show which include Arti Singh, Vindu Dara Singh, Kamya Punjabi and Surbhi Chandna. This celebrity panel was seen asking their respective questions from Kavita and the latter had to explain her point. These queries included questions about Kavita being rude in the house, being voted out from the show and her equation with Eijaz Khan.

Special celebrity panel, @RealVinduSingh, @ArtiSingh005, @SurbhiChandna aur @iamkamyapunjabi ke haath mein hai @Iamkavitak ke ghar ki ticket. Kya unke answers se honge sab satisfy ya nahi milega unhe #BiggBoss14 ke ghar mein re-enter hone ka chance? #AbhiNahiTohKabhiNahi pic.twitter.com/y70Dji3yOu — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 7, 2020

While Kavita did try to prove her point, Salman tells her that she had nothing new to say. He then asks the panel about their decision which is likely to be announced tonight. While the speculations are rife about Kavita re-entering the BB14, do you want to see her on the show again? Share your views in the comment section below.

