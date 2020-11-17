Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Kavita Kaushik 'pushes' Eijaz during their spat; An irked Khan screams 'haath mat laga'

Bigg Boss 14's 'biggest enemies' Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan are once again going to lock horns. And this time, Eijaz will be left infuriated as Kavita 'pushes' him during their spat. Here's what will happen.

If you ask anyone about the dirtiest fight in the Bigg Boss 14 house, many will talk of Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik's fight, which ledto the latter's eviction. However, Kavita re-entered the BB 14 house and is now playing the game smartly. Yesterday, she got into some war of words with Aly Goni and Jaan Sanu. Now, in tonight's episode, the two 'kattar dushman (biggest enemies) are all set to come face-to-face again. Yes, we're talking about Eijaz and Kavita.

The two will lock horns over a small kitchen spat, creating unmeasurable tension in the house. It will so happen that Kavita will indirectly taunt Eijaz for constantly cooking food, and not keeping the area clean. Eijaz does not take Kavita's taunt well, and gives a befitting reply 'When we order, only then will the kitchen platform be cleaned.' This is when the two get into an ugly fight. Eijaz tries intimidating Kavita. He comes close to her and shouts in her ears. Though she tries to avoid it, saying, 'Eijaz's mouth stinks.'

However, Kavita does not like Eijaz coming too close, and 'pushes' him back saying, 'Don't you dare to come close to me.' Kavita's physical aggression leaves Eijaz irked, and he screams 'Haath mat laga.' Nikki Tamboli tries to take Kavita far to stop their fight, while Abhinav tries to control Eijaz. Kavita yet again 'pushes' Eijaz saying 'If he comes in front of me, I will push him.'

Captain Aly Goni backs Eijaz and bashes Kavita for using physical force which is against the rules of Bigg Boss. Eijaz turns mad and screams on top of his lungs, 'Haath mat Laga,' leaving Kavita shocked.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Well, it would be interesting to see how Eijaz and Kavita's fight affects the other housemates and the atmosphere of the BB 14 house. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

