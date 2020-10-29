Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Kavita Kaushik says Eijaz Khan 'used' her for personal gains; Latter cries uncontrollably

In a shocking twist, Kavita Kaushik will deny her 'close friendship' with Eijaz Khan, and accuse him of 'using' her in the show for personal gains. While Eijaz tries to clarify his bond, he will have a major emotional breakdown. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

Tonight in the Bigg Boss 14 house, friendships will be put to test. Bigg Boss will throw a big bummer as he will announce an unexpected change, leaving all contestants shocked. The contestants will be pitted against each other, where they will decide who will stay in the green zone, and who in the red. Yes, it is time for 'tabadla' (swap or switch), because, 'ab scene paltega.'

Each contestant will put pitch why they deserve to be in the green zone, and their opponent in the red (rejected zone). While Jaan will go against Nishant, it will be Rahul Vs Jasmin. Pavitra will confront Rubina, will Nikki will try to prove why she is better than Kavita. While the switch will lead to many big changes, in a shocking twist, Kavita and Eijaz will get into a heated argument, questioning their camaraderie.

It will so happen that Kavita will accuse Eijaz of 'using' her for the game, and his personal gains. Shocked? Yes, what you read is right! Kavita clarifies that her bond is not as strong with Eijaz as he tries to show. She further adds that even she was shocked to see Eijaz uber excited during her entry in the BB 14 house. In fact, Kavita reveals that she shares a much better equation with Abhinav Shukla than Eijaz. The actor is left shocked by Kavita's revelations.

As Kavita went on to say that Eijaz is using her for the game, and is doing the close friend drama for the show, the actor tried to clarify his stance. He cleared the air saying he is not doing it for personal gain. But Kavita refuses to buy his clarification and insists that she felt 'used' by Eijaz. The actor has a major emotional breakdown after Kavita's sharp words. He is hurt and cries uncontrollably. While Nikki Tamboli tries to console an emotional Eijaz, he feels like a 'fool' for wrongly judging people.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Well, it would be interesting to see how Eijaz and Kavita's friendship is affected by these allegations against him. Also, will the dynamics of the BB 14 house change? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

