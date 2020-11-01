Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Kavita Kaushik's 'unstoppable' rant against Eijaz angers Salman Khan; Host walks off stage

Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan's heated argument will leave Salman Khan fuming in today's Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. While Salman tries to solve their differences, Kavita will continue her rant against Eijaz, and Salman will walk off the stage in anger. Take a look at BB 14 promo here.

'There's a limit to everything!' and two of Bigg Boss 14 contestants are going to cross the line, leaving host extremely infuriated. If you're an ardent viewer of BB 14, you might know how Salman is showing the 'truth mirror' to the housemates. He is trying to make contestants understand the game, point where they're going wrong, and show them the right path.

However, today, Salman Khan is finally going to lose his calm. He will be so angry that he'll walk off the BB 14 stage mid-way. Are you wondering what and who will make Salman so angry? Well, it's going to be Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan's fight. The makers have released a new promo of Bigg Boss season 14, wherein Salman is seen leaving the stage, after being infuriated with Kavita and Eijaz's heated argument, and everyone will be shocked.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Kamya takes a dig at haters who wished for Kavita EVICTION; Sandiip Sikcand wants her to pack up

It will so happen, Eijaz and Kavita will be performing a task, wherein Kavita will make personal attacks on Eijaz. She will reveal that during the lockdown she had cooked food for Eijaz, but they are not friends. Kavita's personal remark against Eijaz leaves Pavitra Punia disappointed and she calls it 'cheap.' Eijaz and Kavita get into an ugly war of words.

Kavita goes on to tell that it is her fault to have supported a person like Eijaz. The actress further states, 'Eijaz is a crazy man. He can never be my friend.' Salman Khan tries to explain things to Kavita, and says, 'Eijaz felt some connection with you, as he was not getting any support.'

However, Kavita interrupts Salman and continues her rant against Eijaz. Salman taunts the actress several times, but she pays no heed to him. The host then loses his cool, and angrily walks off the stage saying, 'Keep fighting.'

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Well, with this promo, it seems like the atmosphere is going to really heat up in the Bigg Boss 14 house today. It will be the first time Salman will walk off the stage in season 14. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Aly Goni to enter the Salman Khan hosted show to support BFF Jasmin Bhasin on THIS date

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

Share your comment ×