Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Kavita supports Nikki to be new captain; Jasmin, Rahul DISAGREE leaving Tamboli angry

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin, Kavita Kaushik, and others are going to get into a big argument over 'Who will be the next captain' of the house. Many disagreements and clashes wait ahead. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

Be it any day in the Bigg Boss 14 house, clashes have to take place. Sometimes between friends, while sometimes between enemies, but fights are common in BB 14. Now in tonight's episode, some 'major clashes' are going to be witnessed among almost every contestant. Why do you ask? Well, it is time to select the 'new captain' of BB 14, and none will lose this golden opportunity to win power and immunity together.

The makers have released a new promo of BB 14, where housemates are seen plotting for captaincy, which ultimately results in rifts. In the promo, Rahul declares that he should become the captain this time, on the other hand, Nikki also feels she must be the captain. While Kavita Kaushik supports Nikki, Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul go against her. Jasmin disagrees with Nikki and says, 'How can we let someone who creates a ruckus be the captain?, leaving Kavita speechless. Rahul also questions, 'Why Nikki can be the captain and not me?'

Jasmin and Rahul turning their back against Nikki leaving her angry. She declares a battle against them and promises to be rebellious if she is not given a chance. All this while, Aly Goni is seen sitting in the corner watching their drama. It looks like he has opted out of the captaincy race, as he is already nominated and doesn't want to waste the power.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

On the other hand, Eijaz Khan reveals that he wants immunity. However, Pavitra Punia opposes saying that he has already been the captain once, and now she wants to take that responsibility. Well, it would be interesting to see which contestant bags the captaincy at this crucial stage of the game. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

