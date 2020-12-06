Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Krushna requests makers to keep Kashmera as 'gift'; Pokes fun at Rakhi leaving Salman ROFL

Krushna Abhishek is all set to bring a wave of laughter tonight on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar With Salman Khan. The actor-comedian will poke fun at her wife Kashmera Shah, Rakhi Sawant, and the new BB 14 challengers, leaving Salman in splits. Take a look.

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14 is going to be all about 'entertainment, entertainment, and entertainment.' While the atmosphere of the house is tensed up owing to the elimination, will introduce the 'challengers' of BB 14, who will add 'tadka' to the season. Along with the challengers, a special guest will grace the BB 14 stage and will bring about a wave of laughter. Are you wondering who we're talking about? Well, it is none other than Krushna Abhishek.

It looks like Krushna will come to see off wife Kashmera Shah, who will enter the BB 14 house as a challenger. But, when you have Krushna around, fun and masti are bound to happen. So, the ace comedian will leave everyone in splits with his amazing comic skills. Krushna will pull wifey Kashmera's leg and request the makers to keep her as a 'gift.' Yes, you read that right! It will so happen Kashmera will tell Salman that every year he brings his 'samaan' to Bigg Boss, but the makers return it, please ask them to keep it forever this time. Krushna's funny jibe at Kashmera and Arti Singh (BB 13 contestant) aka his samaan will leave Salman going ROFL.

However, this is not all. Krushna will then poke fun at Rakhi Sawant's look for her entry. He will say, 'Finally, after so many years the makers have understood that she has horns on her head.' Krushna's hilarious digs and jokes will crack up everyone and Salman will be seen laughing his heart out.

Well, it would be interesting to see what 'dhamakas' will the challengers bring in for the top four of Bigg Boss 14. Are you excited about tonight's Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode? Let us know in the comment section below.

