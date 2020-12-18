Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Manu BLASTS Rakhi as she questions his bond with Nikki; Asks 'Aapki aukaat kya hai?'

Manu Punjabi loses his cool with Rakhi Sawant as she continues questioning his friendship with Nikki Tamboli. He gets irked as Rakhi and Arshi Khan try to give Manu and Nikki's bond a love twist.

Apart from Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, if there's one 'friendship' that is the most talked about in the Bigg Boss 14 house, it is that of Nikki Tamboli and Manu Punjabi. Nikki re-entered the house about a week ago and formed a strong connection with Manu. From indulging in conversations to strategizing plans to playing for the same team, Manu and Nikki are spending a lot of time together.

Nikki and Manu's camaraderie also caught housemates' attention, and several wondered if something's brewing between the two. The two have maintained that they have found a good and trustworthy friend in each other. However, Kashmera Shah, Rakhi Sawant, and Arshi Khan don't leave any chance to tease them. The trio has been pulling Manu and Nikki's leg for quite a few days. While Manu and Nikki kept ignoring the teasings, they will lose their cool tonight. The makers have released a promo wherein Manu lashes out at Rakhi for commenting on his bond with Nikki and poking fun unnecessarily.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: December 17 Written Update: Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya lock horns; Rakhi, Arshi tease Nikki & Manu

Rakhi continues teasing Nikki for always sitting in a corner and talking to men. Nikki hits back saying that she knows her reality also. Manu gets agitated by Rakhi's remarks as she points fingers at his and Nikki's relationship. Manu loses calm and gets into a heated tiff with Rakhi. He slams her for speaking ill about them and calls her out asking, 'Aapki aukaat kya hai.' As Manu gets super irked, Rakhi continues her drama, creating tension in the BB 14 house.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

It would be interesting to see how their fight moves ahead, and if they resolve this dispute. Also, it is yet to be seen if bashes Rakhi for questioning Manu and Nikki's bond as it is their personal matter. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Sanu feels the show has become a resort post Rahul Vaidya's return; Kamya backs the singer

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

Share your comment ×