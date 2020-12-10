Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Manu pokes fun at Rubina for making her 'enemies' Rahul and Kavita WALK OUT of the show

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14, Manu Punjabi will try to lighten the atmosphere of the house as he pulls Rubina Diliak's leg. He will poke fun at her for forcing her 'rivals' Kavita Kaushik and Rahul Vaidya to quit the show voluntarily. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

Remember how Manu Punjabi was 'smitten' by Rubina Dilaik's beauty when he entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger? He showered her with sweet compliments and spread laughter across with his funny antics. Tonight, Manu is yet again going to leave everyone in splits with his humourous talks, and lighten up the atmosphere of the BB 14 house.

Unlike all the mornings, tonight BB 14 viewers will not hear shoutings from the kitchen area during breakfast; but will watch contestants laugh their hearts out. Surprised, aren't you? Well, all thanks to Manu and his fun-loving conversations. It will so happen Manu will pull Rubina's leg and funnily taunt her for making her 'enemies' Rahul Vaidya and Kavita Kaushik walk out of the BB 14 house willingly. Manu is heard saying, 'When Rubina takes a permanent panga with someone, she does not wait for their eviction. But takes charge to send them out herself.' Manu poking fun at Rubina left everyone in splits. Arshi Khan, Eijaz Khan Rahul Mahajan, and Vikas Gupta couldn't stop laughing.

Rubina also takes Manu's statement sportingly and says, 'Jo bhi mujhse bhidega, vo chanka churr ho jayega.' Everyone is seen having a hearty laugh together, and it seems to be a different start to the day in BB 14.

While Kavita walked out after her fight with Rubina, Rahul voluntarily exited citing reasons of feeling homesick. Both Rahul and Kavita did not see Rubina eye-to-eye, and Rubina's rivalry with them made headlines quite often.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Well, we must say, the entry of the challengers has certainly brought entertainment and fun to the BB 14 house. It would be interesting to see how the dynamics change in the show in the future. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

