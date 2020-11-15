Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Naagin 5 star Surbhi Chandna beams with joy as she grooves to 'Saiyaara' with Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar will be graced by 'special guests' Naagin 5 star Surbhi Chandna, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and little master Garvit Pareek. The trio will enter the show to celebrate Diwali with Salman Khan and the BB 14 housemates. Take a look at the promo here.

Tonight's Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar is going to get a 'Naagin' twist. Confused, are you? Well, Telly Town's hottest Naagin, Surbhi Chandna is all set to grace the BB 14 tonight. Yes, Surbhi, who is currently making heads in Naagin 5, will take over the BB 14 stage with Haarsh Limbachiyaa and little master Garvit Pareek, to celebrate Diwali with and housemates.

Dressed beautifully in a white floral lehenga-choli, Surbhi will beam in joy as she will perform to the romantic number 'Saiyaara' (from Ek Tha Tiger) with Salman. While Surbhi will charm everyone with her smile and beauty, Harsh and Garvit will put the 'laughter ka tadka' with their antics, leaving Salman in splits. Garvit will disguise himself as former US President Donald Trump (Dumb) and crack hilarious jokes, making Salman laugh his heart out. Harsh and Garvit will also shake a leg on this song. But Surbhi and Salman's performance is certainly going to leave fans to go gaga.

This is just a glimpse of Surbhi, Harsh, and Garvit's will appear on Bigg Boss season 14. But, the trio is definitely going to have a gala time and make this Diwali more 'dhamakedaar' for viewers. Ever since Surbhi has revealed that she is all set to take on the BB 14 stage, fans are eagerly waiting for the episode. Well, after a sneak peek of Surbhi and Salman's chemistry, the curiosity has just increased further.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Meanwhile, the contestants will be seen in full-form today as they give each other ratings according to their stint in the BB 14 house so far. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited for Surbhi on BB 14? Let us know in the comment section below.

