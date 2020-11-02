Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Naina calls Eijaz 'doghla' over fight on rules & duty; Nikki, Rahul question his captaincy
Captaincy is considered to be the biggest power in Bigg Boss. However, it comes with corresponding responsibilities to manage the house. While some contestants fail to prove their mettle as a captain, others become amazing captains. And some others, despite all efforts, don't seem to handle situations and contestants properly. The current captain of Bigg Boss 14 house, Eijaz Khan, seems to have a tough time, in turn, making housemates go crazy.
In yesterday's BB 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Jaan Sanu pointed out how Eijaz is very particular and tensed about anything now going wrong during his captainship. But, as per the latest BB 14 promo, it looks like Eijaz is not being able to 'control' the house. The captain will get in a heated war of words with Naina Singh today, after the use of some luxury items. As a part of the punishment, Eijaz takes away Naina's cigarettes, leaving her enraged.
Initially, she tries to convince Eijaz to not take away her thing, as it is not a part of the luxury item, but Eijaz stays adamant about his decision. An upset Naina, then declares that she will not cook food for anyone if this is the case. Nikki and Rahul question Eijaz regarding his captaincy, and how others are not obeying him. Later, Naina and Eijaz get into an ugly spat. As Eijaz asks Naina to lower her tone, she calls him 'doghla' and goes all out against him. Since other housemates start pointing fingers at him, annoyed Eijaz says that if they're so unhappy, he should be removed from the position.
Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:
Well, it would be interesting to see how Eijaz sorts out these differences with the inmates or not. What are your thoughts on the same? Who do you think will be evicted from BB 14 tonight? Let us know in the comment section below.
