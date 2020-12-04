Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Nikki, Abhinav think Rahul does not deserve to be in the finale; Eijaz targets Jasmin

With the finale week coming to an end and only two spots being available in the top four, Bigg Boss 14 housemates will reveal who they don't think deserves to be in the game. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

When Bigg Boss 14 started, viewers had expectations from the season and contestants. With the new interesting twists and turns, the makers ensured to make BB 14 'happening.' During the last weekend, host dropped the 'biggest bomb,' as he announced the 'finale week.' While contestants are thinking that the BB 14 finale is near, but makers have ensured more turns to the tale.

Eijaz Khan and Abhinav Shukla have already secured their place in the top four of BB 14. Now only two positions are left to be filled, with four people fighting for it. Yes, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamnboli, and Rahul Vaidya are still in the race to the finale. Today, Bigg Boss will give the housemates a 'firey task' where they have to reveal why the others are not 'deserving' to be in the BB 14 finale. According to the promo, Nikki will target Rahul and claim that he does not deserve to win the trophy. Following which, Abhinav will also pick Rahul.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Kamya feels Rubina is 'losing plot'; Lauds Jasmin, Nikki, Abhinav for their performance in task

Abhinav will vent out his angst against Rahul and lash out at him for disrespecting his wife Rubina Dilaik. As Abhinav warns Rahul to show his strength outside BB 14, the two will get into an argument. On the other hand, Eijaz will attack his rival Jasmin. He taunts Jasmin for having a 'ghatiya soch and ghaitya bol.' Jasmin is annoyed by Eijaz's words and calls him 'disgusting.' Eijaz loudly declares this is your character and you don't deserve to be in the BB 14 house.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Meanwhile, it would be interesting to see who are the top four of Bigg Boss season 14. A team of former contestants will enter the BB 14 house soon as the 'challengers.' Are you excited for the twists and turns in the show? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14's Pavitra Punia SLAMS ex Paras Chhabra's cheating accusations: Don't need a character certificate

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

Share your comment ×