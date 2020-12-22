Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Nikki ADMITS she 'likes' Aly despite his proximity to Jasmin; Is there a love triangle?

Nikki Tamboli 'confesses' to Rakhi Sawant that she has started feeling for Aly Goni, despite his closeness to Jasmin Bhasin. Is the first love triangle blooming in the Bigg Boss 14 house?

Remember how Nikki Tamboli got emotional when Aly Goni did not stand up for her when Rakhi Sawant hurled abuses at her during the duck task? Nikki and Aly locked horns as the actress revealed that she has expectations from him. While Aly was upset with Nikki's reaction, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin explained to Aly how Nikki has a soft corner for him.

In tonight's episode, Nikki will finally confess her feelings for Aly in front of Rakhi. The makers have shared a promo wherein Nikki opens her heart in front of Rakhi and admits that she has a 'liking' for Aly. Nikki tells Rakhi that everyone thinks Jasmin is Aly's girlfriend, but they are just 'best friends.' Nikki tells Rakhi that Jasmin has revealed that she has not thought about 'the love feeling' with Aly. After this, Rakhi goes on to tell Nikki that it seems like Aly has a soft corner for you, and Nikki can't stop blushing. Nikki admits that she genuinely 'likes' Aly, and if he asks her, she will reveal the truth to him. However, Nikki shares that she is shy to talk about her feelings for Aly directly to him.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Well, with Nikki confessing her feelings for Aly, despite his proximity with Jasmin, it seems like a love triangle in the making? Will the first love triangle of Bigg Boss 14 house bloom between Nikki, Aly, and Jasmin? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Colors TV Twitter

