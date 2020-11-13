Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Nikki feels Jaan should be in JAIL for 'kissing' her despite she refusing; Aly backs her

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli will accuse Jaan Kumar Sanu of 'disrespecting and kissing' her despite her refusal. She will nominate Jaan for being the first contestant to be locked in the BB 14 jail. Captain Aly Goni will lash out at Jaan and will support Nikki. Here's what will happen.

'Yahan kuch bhi ho sakta hai' should be an ideal definition of Bigg Boss season 14, as situations change every second. Friends turn enemies, foes become friends, sometimes love and other times fight; equations and atmosphere keep changing in the BB 14 house every moment. Now, it tonight's episode, fans will be left 'shocked' for the first time in BB 14, contestants will be locked in jail. Yes, the jail has been opened, and it is certainly going to create a rift.

But, much to everyone's shock, a ruckus will be seen between two 'good friends' during the jail nominations. We're talking about Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu, who have shared a great bond since the beginning. Though misunderstandings between them have cropped up in the past also, tonight, things will take a drastic turn. Nikki and Jaan's friendship will hit a rough patch as the former will say that the singer 'deserves' to be locked in jail. Yes, Nikki will want Jaan to be in jail, and the reason will sent shockwaves across.

Nikki will accuse Jaan of 'disrespecting and kissing' her despite her refusal. Nikki's allegations against Jaan will leave Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, and Jasmin Bhasin utterly shocked. Aly Goni, the new captain of the house, will lash out at Jaan for following Nikki despite her asking not to. He will shout at Jaan and say, 'This is what I don't like. If someone is refusing and clearly saying No, understand that.' Jaan will try to defend himself, but Nikki and Aly will bash him. Nikki also goes on to say that she wants Jaan to be out of the BB 14 house.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Well, Nikki and Jaan's bond has taken a sour and unexpected turn. Will Jaan be the first BB 14 contestant to be put behind the bars this season? Will Nikki and Jaan's friendship be broken after this? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

