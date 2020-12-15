Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Nikki gets aggressive as Kashmera, Arshi, Rakhi gang up AGAINST her in task; Rubina irked

Kashmera Shah, Arshi Khan, and Rakhi Sawant team up to get Nikki Tamboli out of the captaincy race. Rubina Dilaik, the sanchalak, gets into a spat with Arshi and Kashmera as they point fingers at her. Check out the Bigg Boss 14 promo.

After Vikas Gupta was eliminated from Bigg Boss 14 house last night tonight, the viewers will witness more drama. Bigg Boss will pit the contestants against each other in the captaincy task, 'BB duck park.' As per the task, groups of several housemates will battle against one another. The task will be held in three batches. The contenders will turn into ducks, and pick foodgrains from the ground. The contestant with the most amount of food will be the winner of the particular batch.

Bigg Boss announces Kashmera Shah, Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant, and Nikki Tamboli as the ducks for the first batch, while Rubina becomes the snachalak (moderator). Kashmera, Arshi, and Rakhi team up against Nikki. They decided to fight in unison to get Nikki out of the game first. As soon as the task begins, Arshi and Kashmera attack Nikk, while Rakhi picks up the foodgrains. Nikki gets aggressive and violent as she witnesses the trio grouping up against her. While she removes her duck costume, she decides to target Kashmera, and they get into an ugly fight. Nikki pushes Kashmera and tries to snatch her duck costume.

Upon seeing the contenders turn violent, Rubina intervenes. She stops them from getting physically aggressive, as it is against the rules. While Kashmera blames Nikki for violence, Rubina hits back that Nikki is retaliating because they cornered her. Kashmera disapproves of Rubina's views and states that it was their strategy, but Rubina backs Nikki. Later, Rubina gets it to a war of words with Kashmera and Arshi as they call her an unfair sanchalak. Rubina gets irked as Arshi calls her 'gandi and ghatiya', and asks her to mind her tongue.

The captaincy task will bring out different shades of the contestants, and their strategies will also be revealed. It would be interesting to see how becomes the new captain of the BB 14 house. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Colors TV Twitter

