Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Nikki goes 'silent' as Salman SLAMS her for 'cheap' tactics in immunity task with Rahul

Nikki Tamboli will be on Salman Khan's radar for her 'cheap' tactics against Rahul Vaidya during the immunity task. She will go 'speechless' as Salman tries to confront her. The actor will express his 'shock' over Nikki's disgusting move. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

Bigg Boss 14 viewers, be ready to see 's 'angry' avatar in today's Weekend Ka Vaar. The host is not going to spare anyone who has done 'wrong' in the BB 14 house during the entire week. Pavitra Punia, Jaan Kumar Sanu, and Nikki Tamboli are going to be on Salman's radar for their 'dirty' behaviour in the house.

After grilling Pavitra and Jaan, Salman will focus on the most disgusting incident of the week. Yes, you guessed it right! We're talking about Nikki Tamboli's 'cheap' trick to hide the oxygen mask in her pants to win the immunity against Rahul Vaidya. When Salman confronts Nikki about the same, she who usually speaks a lot, will turn silent. Yes, Nikki will go 'speechless' as Salman questions her about her tactic. As Nikki keeps mum, Salman taunts her, 'Bolne me taklif ho rahi hai, karne main aapko koi taklif nahi hui?'

Later, Nikki puts her stance saying, 'I did what suddenly came to my mind.' However, Nikki's explanation does not go down well with Salman, and he bashes her saying, 'You still dare to say that you were right in your doing. It is very shocking!' Further, he slams Nikki saying, 'It is up to you, how much lower you want to stoop during tasks.'

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

On the other hand, Pavitra and Jaan will be bashed for their behaviour with Eijaz Khan during the week. Meanwhile, Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh are the in 'danger' zone and one of them will be eliminated from the BB 14 house tonight. Kavita Kaushik made a 'grand re-entry' yesterday. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

