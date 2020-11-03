  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Nikki, Jasmin, Rubina, Pavitra & others turn AGAINST captain Eijaz by refusing his orders

Bigg Boss 14 housemates are giving captain Eijaz Khan a tough time as they will not obey to any of his orders, leaving him bewildered and annoyed. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.
Bigg Boss 14 housemates are giving captain Eijaz Khan a tough time as they will not obey to any of his orders, leaving him bewildered and annoyed.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

