Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Nikki, Pavitra & others highlight Jaan, Shehzad, Abhinav's flaws as they argue on EVICTION

Freshers will clash against each other as they decide which nominated contestant do they want to see out of the Bigg Boss 14 house - Jaan Sanu, Shehzad Deol, or Abhinav Shukla. Take a look at BB 14's sneak peek here.

In Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar yesterday, wrapped up the episode with an unexpected 'bomb,' and he left everyone startled. Opposing expectations, Salman did not reveal the eliminated contestant, but the bottom three - Shehzad Deol, Jaan Kumar Sanu, and Abhinav Shukla. This meant Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin have been saved from the evictions this week.

Not only this, he dropped a 'googly' as he informed inmates (freshers) that they have to decide which nominated contestant will be evicted this time. With this major power in the hands of the freshers, the dynamics of the house are going to change. The safe freshers are going get into heated arguments and debates as they share their views about who must leave the BB 14 house. Each one will target their competitor, as they point out the flaws in Shehzad, Jaan, and Abhinav.

Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, and Pavitra Punia will keep strong views against their disliked nominated contestant. Nikki will target Shehzad and say that he should be out thrown out of the house. However, Jasmin Bhasin will jump in Shehzad's favour as she asks him not to listen to Nikki's gibberish talks.

Take a look at BB 14's sneak peek here:

Well, the temperatures in the Bigg Boss 14 house are going to rise up, and intense discussions are going to take place. It would be interesting to see who favours which nominated contestant and if bonds are going to be put at risk for surviving in the game. Who do you think will be eliminated tonight - Shehzad, Jaan, or Abhinav? Let us know in the comment section below.

