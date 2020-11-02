  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Nikki, Rahul, Eijaz & others vote against nominated inmates amid 'double eviction'

In a shocking twist, not one but two nominated contestants will have to exit the Bigg Boss 14 house as it's time for 'double eviction.' Kavita Kaushik, Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Singh Malkhani, or Jasmin Bhasin, which two will leave the BB 14 house tonight? Take a look at the promo here.
2954 reads Mumbai
Double eviction to take place in Bigg Boss 14 tonight Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Nikki, Rahul, Eijaz & others vote against nominated inmates amid 'double eviction'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In a shocking twist, not one but two nominated contestants will have to exit the Bigg Boss 14 house as it's time for 'double eviction.' Kavita Kaushik, Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Singh Malkhani, or Jasmin Bhasin, which two will leave the BB 14 house tonight?

Take a look at the promo here: 

 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors TV Twitter

You may like these
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina taunts Pavitra for her character; Rahul blasts Jasmin for her 'parvarish' comment
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rahul targets Jasmin, Rubina for creating 'useless' issues; Nikki feels Kavita is 'boring'
BB 14 Live Updates: October 30 Episode Latest News and Update: Rubina, Jasmin, Nishant, Kavita get nominated
Bigg Boss 14 Live Updates: October 27 Episode Latest News and Update: Jasmin furious over Rahul's ugly actions
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Nikki, Rahul, Jaan, Abhinav & others get 'ugly' as they decide who's the most seen on show
Bigg Boss 14 Live Updates: October 26 Episode Latest News and Update: Nikki, Jaan and Rahul get nominated

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement