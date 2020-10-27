Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Sanu get into an argument over her growing bond with Rahul Vaidya

Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli's friendship seems to go for a 'toss' due to the South Indian actress's growing bond with Rahul Vaidya. Here's what will happen in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

If there's one friendship in the Bigg Boss 14 house that has grabbed everyone's eyes, it has to be of Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu. The South Indian actress and singer have shared a warm bond since the beginning of the show. However, after the last captaincy task, things seem to have gone haywire for them. Nikki felt betrayed by Jaan as he went against her and supported Nishant.

While the two tried patching up, their equation does not seem to be the same anymore. Now, in today's episode, their bond is going to go for a 'toss' again as Jaan will point out Nikki's growing bond with Rahul Vaidya, even though he targeted him. Jaan will question Nikki's growing closeness to Rahul. Jaan will say that if he is doing this to make him 'jealous' then she is wrong, as he does not bother about such petty things.

However, Nikki will not like Jaan's comments about her camaraderie with Rahul. She will hit back at Jaan saying, 'I did not even know you (before the show).' Well, it seems like Jaan and Nikki's bond is again on the verge of being torn apart in pieces. Will they reconcile again? Is Jaan really jealous of Nikki and Rahul, considering his feelings for the actress?

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Meanwhile, Jaan and Rahul will get into a tussle again after the nepotism remark. It will so happen that Rahul while talking to some contestant from the red zone address Jaan as Kumar Sanu's son. This will leave Jaan enraged and he will blast at him for getting his father in between. Jaan will shout 'Baap pe mat jaana' as he pushes Rahul, and Nikki tries to stop their fight.

Today, the contestants of Bigg Boss season 14 will fight for the captaincy, and it is certainly going heat the atmosphere. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

