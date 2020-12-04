Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Nikki Tamboli REVEALS Rahul Vaidya 'flirts' with his PR; Latter hits back in defense

Nikki Tamboli will make some 'shocking revelations' about Rahul Vaidya in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14. Pointing fingers at Rahul's character, Nikki will reveal that Rahul flirts with his PR manager outside the show. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

With Bigg Boss 14 inching towards the end of the finale week, housemates are losing their cool frequently. Not only this, unlike the initial weeks, they are now not fearing to show their real personalities. In tonight's episode, the 'real faces' of the BB 14 contestants will get revealed completely as they fight for a place in the top four.

It is going to be Rahul Vaidya VS the housemates tonight. Confused, are you? Well, one-by-one each contestant will reveal why they dislike the singer as he tries to put his stance. Eijaz, who became the first finalist of BB 14, will slam Rahul for disrespecting 'women.' Nikki also supports Eijaz, and bashes Rahul for using filthy language with girls during fights. Rahul tries to clarify the allegations stating that he has only had arguments with Rubina and Nikki in the BB 14 house. He says that he has given the two ladies replies in their own language and is not ashamed of it.

While Rubina and Abhinav try to oppose him, Rahul declares that he 'stands by whatever he has said against Nikki and Rubina.' Rahul's statement leaves everyone agitated. Following this, Nikki makes a 'shocking revelation' about Rahul and questions his character. Nikki reveals that Rahul 'flirts' with her PR manager outside the show, and she also can prove it with the messages. Rahul hits back at Nikki's accusations saying that the PR person she is talking about used to ask him to be a couple with Nikki, and the story is somewhat two to three years old.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Well, it looks like Rahul is certainly going to have a tough time answering all the questions by the housemates and clearing his image. It would be interesting to see if he reaches the BB 14 finale or not. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

