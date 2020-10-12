In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, we will see Nikki Tamboli ruling the house. Watch

Bigg Boss 14 is clearly growing on the audience with the seniors vs freshers concept adding to the masala. While it is apparent that the seniors have a upper hand in almost everything including the tasks and giving immunity, Nikki Tamboli managed to get herself immuned with her performance. Nikki was even applauded by for her first week performance and was allowed to take whatever she could in 2 minutes from the BB Mall. While many on social media found the decision of favouring Nikki over Pavitra Punia unfair, the seniors have now declared that the housemates will have to follow her rules for a day.

As soon as this is announced, Nikki takes on all the contestants and is even seen saying that she doesn't fear anyone. Well, how long will Tamboli be able to rule the house? Like alleged on social media, do you feel Nikki is being favoured by the channel? Let us know in the comments section below. Meanwhile, Nikki has had a spat with Shehzad Deol, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Pavitra Punia among others. The show was to witness its first elimination on Sunday but it was cancelled. Next week, two new contestants will be entering the house. Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit are already in quarantine and will be entering the house on Sunday, as per sources.

About Nikki, before entering the house, the South actress has said that she wanted her fans to see her real side and that is why she decided to do BB. Nikki has done many south indian films and claims to be very emotional. Who is your favourite contestant on the show so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Nikki Tamboli to rule the house; takes on contestants saying, 'I don't fear anyone'

