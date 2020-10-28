Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Nikki Tamboli teases Eijaz Khan with Pavitra Punia; Asks 'What do you feel about her?'

Is love blossoming between Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia in the Bigg Boss 14 house? Nikki Tamboli teasing the actor in the latest promo suggests so. Take a look.

Bigg Boss is a complete package of entertainment. From fights to drama to romance, the show offers the best of all things. It has been over three weeks of season 14, and we've seen many shades of contestants in the BB 14 house. While several fights have taken place, viewers have not seen a 'perfect romantic' angle yet in Bigg Boss 14.

Are you wondering why do we use the term 'perfect?' Because certainly sparks have flown between Jaan Kumar Sanu- Nikki Tamboli and also Pavitra Punia- Eijaz Khan. While Nikki has cleared the air about her equation with 'bhaijaan' Jaan, the Eijaz and Pavitra's bond has made heads turn since day one. From fighting to consoling each other, Eijaz and Pavitra's relationship has left everyone confused. Though Pavitra has somewhat expressed her 'attachment and liking' for Eijaz, the latter seems to have kept his guard.

However, it looks like romance is finally going to blossom in the Bigg Boss 14 house with Eijaz and Pavitra expressing their feelings. No, we're not kidding. The latest BB 14 promo by the makers, highlights the entangled 'love-hate' relationship between Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia. It will so happen that Nikki will tease Eijaz with Pavitra and reveal that she keeps talking about him all day.

On the other hand, Pavitra will discuss with Jaan about her bond with Eijaz and says that she is 'confused' to give it a name. Pavitra is heard saying, 'We came here and things change. I don’t know how to define this relationship with Eijaz. To which Jaan replies, 'You accept him just the way he is, he accepts you just the way you are.' Later, Nikki is seen asking Eijaz, 'What are your feelings and thoughts about Pavitra?' Eijaz is seen going speechless as he only smiles.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Well, it would be interesting to see if Eijaz and Pavitra's camaraderie turns into love. Also, remember the cheek and forehead kisses Eijaz gave to Pavitra during the captaincy task yesterday? Will they become the first couple of Bigg Boss 14? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

