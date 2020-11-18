Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Nikki taunts Eijaz for using victim card; Latter calls Jaan her 'naukar' & Kavita 'cheli'

Is Eijaz Khan not liking Nikki Tamboli's growing camaraderie with Kavita Kaushik? Nikki and Eijaz will get into a verbal war over duties tonight in Bigg Boss 14 as the latter will target Nikki's connections with Jaan and Kavita. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

Bigg Boss 14 has reached the mid-season, and as had assured the game is changing every moment. Equations have been changing drastically since the very beginning of the controversial reality show. Friends are turning into foes, while some new bonds are also created. However, as it is witnessed in every season, there is 'no guarantee' of equations in the BB house. And this is exactly what is happening in Bigg Boss season 14.

Recently, BB 14 viewers saw Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik's friendship going for a toss. Now, another bond is going to hit a rough patch. Are you wondering who we're talking about? Well, it is none other than Eijaz Khan and Nikki Tamboli. Though they had a difficult start, Eijaz and Nikki had formed a good bond, along with Pavitra Punia and Jaan Kumar Sanu in their team. However, as time passed by, their alliance fell apart. Nikki bonded with Rahul Vaidya, and after Kavita Kaushik's re-entry, the South Indian actress is also seen gelling up with her.

However, looks like Eijaz is not liking Nikki's growing closeness to Kavita, as he cannot stand her for obvious reasons. Tonight, Eijaz will lock horns with Nikki over duties and will point out her 'selfish friendships' with Jaan and Kavita. It will so happen, Eijaz will do Nikki's duty and was the utensils. He will ask other housemates to punish her for the same as this will only change her attitude.

Nikki is stunned by Eijaz's statements and hits back at him, and asks him to stop playing the 'victim card.' The two enter into a verbal war, wherein Eijaz targets Nikki's friendship with Kavita. Eijaz calls Jaan Nikki's 'naukar' who she used before and goes on to tag Kavita as her 'cheli' who she is now bonding with for her selfish motives.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Well, it would be interesting to see if Kavita reacts to Eijaz's comments or not, cause it seems like he is trying to provoke her for a reaction. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

