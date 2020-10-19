Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Nikki vents out her anger on Abhinav as inmates spray foam on the disliked contestants

Tonight, in Bigg Boss 14 Somwar Ka Vaar, contestants will be given a task to spray foam on the inmate they dislike or have issues with. And here, Nikki Tamboli will show her rage against Abhinav Shukla, leaving everyone stunned. Take a look.

Bigg Boss viewers expect to make their weekends dhamakedaar, by putting contestants in a fix. However, this time it's going to be a little different as it's time for Bigg Boss 14 Somwar Ka Vaar. Yes, tonight Salman is going to take the stage on a Monday, and spice up the happenings on the BB 14 house with games and nominations. Well, it wouldn't be wrong to say, it's going to be 'too much fun,' with Salman today.

The BB 14 housemates will be given a task, wherein they have to spray foam on the inmate they dislike or have issues with. In the promo, we can see Rubina angst against Rahul, while Jasmin targets Eijaz Khan. However, the highlight is none other than Nikki Tamboli, who leaves everyone shocked by her rude behaviour towards Abhinav Shukla. Nikki decides to spray foam on Abhinav's face, but the situation heats up. Nikki's behaviour not only leaves other inmates shocked by also Salman Khan.

It so happens, Nikki goes to foam Abhinav's face and explains the reason behind it. But, Abhinav interrupts her, saying 'spray fast,' leaving her infuriated. Nikki takes offense at Abhinav's taunt and says ' 'What is this spray fast,' and sprays a lot of foam on Abhinav's face. After powerfully foaming his face, Nikki says, 'You deserve that' and walks off.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Well, it is already known that Nikki does not have any bond with Abhinav and Rubina, and they're at contrasting sides. However, will Nikki's discourteous attitude lead to reactions from Rubina and Salman? What do you think about the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

