Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Nishant targets Nikki for her 'filthy' personality; Latter hits back and calls him 'gadha'

Nishant Singh Malkhani and Nikki Tamboli will get into an ugly war of words during tonight's nomination task in Bigg Boss 14. The two will vent out their anger and call each other names. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.
23635 reads Mumbai Updated: October 26, 2020 05:12 pm
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Nishant targets Nikki for her 'filthy' personality; Latter hits back and calls him 'gadha'
After a surprise entry of wild card contestants - Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh, and Shardul Pandit yesterday, the atmosphere in the Bigg Boss 14 house is going to heat up again today. Why do you ask? Well, it's Monday, the day for nominations, and tonight's nomination task is going to be fiery. Housemates will show their true colours as they go against each other. 

They will be asked to nominate two contestants and apply the foam on their faces. It is already known that Rahul Vaidya will call out Jaan Sanu and tag him as a product of nepotism. But, another ugly spat will break out between Nishant Singh Malkhani and Nikki Tamboli. Nikki and Nishant can't stand each other, and their differences have been quite visible after the first captaincy task. Taking their fight forward, Nishant will nominate Nikki. He will target her saying she tries to be sweet but has a filthy personality and choti soch (narrow-minded). 

Nikki will take offense at Nishant's comment and hit back at him. She, in turn, will also nominate him and call him a 'gadha'. Nikki will lash out at Nishant for not having his own stand, and following others. Situations between them will take an ugly turn as they call each other names and vent their anger. 

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here: 

Meanwhile, Naina Singh will nominate Jaan. She will cite the reason that everybody is telling him to play for himself, but he does not seem to pay heed to their honest opinions. Well, it would be interesting to see who will be at Shardul's target, and will captain Kavita have a special power during the nominations? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Colors TV Twitter

