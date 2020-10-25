Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Nora Fatehi challenges Rahul, Eijaz & other boys for 'Garmi' hook step; Salman Khan enjoys

Nora Fatehi will enter the Bigg Boss 14 house as a special guest with Guru Randhawa tonight, and challenge the boys of the BB 14 house to do the 'Garmi' hook step leaving host Salman Khan and others in splits. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

It's Weekend Ka Vaar, and Bigg Boss 14 contestants are going to welcome another guest tonight. Yesterday Divya Khosla Kumar met the inmates. Today, Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa are going to 'add fun and spice' to the episode. The actress-dancer and singer will enter the BB 14 house to promote their latest song 'Naach Meri Rani' and spend quality time with the housemates.

The makers have given a glimpse of Nora's fun with BB 14 contestants, and it is something fans shouldn't miss. Nora will be seen challenging the boys of BB 14 to do the 'Garmi' hook step, leaving everyone in a mood of fun and masti. Yes, Nora will challenge - Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, and Nishant Singh Malkhani to try their hands on the 'Garmi' hook step. With Nora's demand and the peppy song playing in the backdrop, all the boys' prep up to do the Garmi step, as the girls cheer them.

Rubina Dilaik and Pavitra Punia are seen enjoying the boys' performances completely. also enjoys, while Nora and Guru are burst into laughter. Salman pulls Nora's leg and asks, 'Nora what are you making the boys do on the floor?'

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Well, with Nora and Guru becoming guests tonight, BB 14 Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be all about fun, dance, singing, and games. Meanwhile, three wild card contestants - Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh, and Shardul Pandit will enter the BB 14 house today. Are you excited to see how things change in BB 14 tonight? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

