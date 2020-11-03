  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Pavitra is HURT as Eijaz Khan saves Jasmin Bhasin from nominations: He's playing a game

Eijaz Khan will play a 'masterstroke' in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14 as he will not save his friends Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia or Jaan Sanu from nominations, but will rather save Jasmin Bhasin. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.
1477 reads Mumbai
Eijaz Khan saves Jasmin Bhasin from nominations Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Pavitra is HURT as Eijaz Khan saves Jasmin Bhasin from nominations: He's playing a game
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Eijaz Khan will play a 'masterstroke' in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14 as he will not save his friends Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia, or Jaan Sanu from nominations, but will rather save Jasmin Bhasin.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bb14 ma nikki na kiya galat harkat dhako aaj rat.follow bhe karlo.

A post shared by Shabaj Malik (@shabaj.m) on

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Bigg Boss 14: Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz defends Eijaz Khan; Calls Jasmine Bhasin’s allegations baseless
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Jasmin Bhasin accuses Eijaz Khan of physically intimidating others; Latter defends himself
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Jasmin Bhasin LASHES OUT at Eijaz Khan as four men target her during immunity task
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Naina calls Eijaz 'doghla' over fight on rules & duty; Nikki, Rahul question his captaincy
Bigg Boss 14: Priya Malik SLAMS Kavita Kaushik for personal attack on Eijaz Khan; Kamya Punjabi defends her
Bigg Boss 14: Here's what Jasmin Bhasin said when asked if 'ghar ka ration' gets over in the BB house

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement