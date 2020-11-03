Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Pavitra is HURT as Eijaz Khan saves Jasmin Bhasin from nominations: He's playing a game

Eijaz Khan will play a 'masterstroke' in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14 as he will not save his friends Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia or Jaan Sanu from nominations, but will rather save Jasmin Bhasin. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

Eijaz Khan will play a 'masterstroke' in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14 as he will not save his friends Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia, or Jaan Sanu from nominations, but will rather save Jasmin Bhasin.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×