Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Pavitra is HURT as Eijaz Khan saves Jasmin Bhasin from nominations: He's playing a game
Eijaz Khan will play a 'masterstroke' in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14 as he will not save his friends Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia or Jaan Sanu from nominations, but will rather save Jasmin Bhasin. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.
Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:
