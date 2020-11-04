Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Pavitra Punia screams at Eijaz Khan for betraying her; Pushes and calls him a 'girgit'

Pavitra Punia is going to turn 'mad' as she lashes out at Eijaz Khan for double-crossing her during the recent nomination task in Bigg Boss 14. Not only will she raise her voice against him, but will also get physically violent. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

If you're a social media user, you might be aware of the meme 'Waqt badal gaye, jazbaat badal gaye.' Well, that is exactly what is going on in the Bigg Boss 14 house right now between Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia. It was merely two days ago that the two were spreading love around, and yesterday their equation took a drastic turn.

It all happened after captain Eijaz saved Jasmin Bhasin from nominations, ditching Pavitra and their team. Pavitra expressed her angst against Eijaz for double-crossing her in front of Nikki Tamboli and Jaan. She was seen sobbing incessantly. However, in tonight's episode, Pavitra will show her 'angry young woman' avatar. Pavitra will burst out at Eijaz for 'betraying' her and go all violent against him. The two will get into an 'ugly and nasty' fight, leaving everyone shocked. Not only will she raise her voice against him, but will also get physically violent.

In the promo shared by the BB 14 makers, we can see Pavitra calling Eijaz 'girgit', and the latter confronts her for her words. This is where things escalate and Pavitra tags Eijaz as 'ehsaan faramosh.' She also goes on to push and hit him, but Nikki jumps in to stop Pavitra, and takes her away.

Later, an emotional Pavitra also taunts Eijaz saying, 'You did not have the aukaat of becoming the captain. I stood by you.' The two then yell at each other as they lose cool, while other housemates try to calm the situation.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

What are your thoughts on Eijaz and Pavitra's explosive fight? Do you think Eijaz broke Pavitra's faith or she is overreacting? Will they be able to solve their differences? Or will they turn into enemies forever? Let us know in the comment section below.

