Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Pavitra Punia warns Rahul Vaidya she'll 'slap' him as they get in an ugly spat over duties

Bigg Boss 14 viewers are going to be left shocked today as the budding friendship between Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia is going to go for a toss, as they will get into a nasty war of words. Here's what will happen.

Bigg Boss viewers are going to receive a 'major shock' in the upcoming episode as a budding bond is going to take a drastic turn and go for a toss. Yes, you guessed it right, we're talking about Pavitra Punia and Rahul Vaidya. Just a few days ago, Rahul was seen getting into a flirty banter with Pavitra, as he expressed his wish to learn cooking from her.

However, in tonight's episode of BB 14, tables are going to turn, and the two will get into a nasty war of words. Rahul will 'mock' Pavitra's cooking skills, leaving her irked, and the fight will just escalate. According to a new promo, Rahul is seated in the garden area, as Pavitra comes to her complaining that the bathroom has a tissue paper thrown in it. But, Pavitra's complaints don't go down well with Rahul and he says, 'You're not the dada (boss/leader) of the house. Pavitra tries to defend herself saying that she is not bossing around.

But Rahul goes to express his fury, and targets Pavitra's cooking skills, and tells that the sabzi she made for lunch was tasteless, which angers Pavitra more. She goes on to say that if he does not like her cooking, he should cook for himself. Rahul mimicks Pavitra, adding fuel to the fire. She loses her calm goes close to him and says, 'Aisa dungi naa,' indicating that she will slap him if he keeps continuing with this.

While Pavitra walks off, Rahul keeps speaking ill about her food, leaving her angrier. Giving him a befitting reply, Pavitra says, 'People like you, who don't respect food, should starve of hunger.' Rahul continues his mockery and creates loud noises to irritate Pavitra.

Take a look at BB 14's new promo here:

From flirting to getting into an ugly verbal spat, Rahul and Pavitra's equation has changed drastically in the first week of Bigg Boss 14 itself. It would be interesting to see if they sort this matter out, or their rivalry will continue for the rest of the season. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

