Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Pavitra, Rubina, Eijaz, Nishant & others get 'violent' to win personal items during task

Bigg Boss is all set to give freshers a task to win their 'personal items permanently' in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14. This task will bring out the true colours of the inmates as they get all aggressive and violent for their needs. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

Bigg Boss 14 was launched with several changes in the format and concept, and one of them was the BB mall. Since the beginning of the season, viewers are seeing contestants locking horns for their basic necessities, as only seven items can be brought from the BB mall each day. This restriction creates a huge ruckus in the BB 14 house daily.

However, in tonight's episode, freshers will get a chance to do away with this problem throughout their stint. But as expected, they will not get it easy and will have to fight for it. Bigg Boss will introduce a task in today's episode, where the freshers will have to fight against each other to win their 'personal items permanently'. For this, they will have to collect the maximum number of balls in a basket provided. The fresher having the most amount of balls in his or her basket will emerge as the winner and will get their all personal things from the BB mall.

After the farmland task, the inmates have shown their aggressive side, and the same will happen tonight also. All the freshers will go all out against each other to win the task and earn the items of their need for a smooth survival in the BB 14 house. A promo has been shared by the makers, wherein the fights happen in the following manner - Pavitra Punia Vs Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan Vs Rahul Vaidya, and Nishant Singh Malkhani Vs Shehzad Deol.

This task will bring out the true colours of the inmates as they get all aggressive and violent for their needs. Not only the boys but also the girls will get violent for saving the balls in the basket. In a surprising move, Nishant will climb a tree to save his basket, and the game will get nastier.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Freshers ko milega apna personal samaan jeetne ka sunehra mauka! Kis contestant ki hogi jeet? Watch all that happens tonight inside the #BB14 house, at 10:30, only on #Colors. Catch it before TV on @VootSelect.#BiggBoss #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss2020 @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/Y47nzNeli2 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 15, 2020

It would be interesting to see what happens when all the contestants are pitted against each other for their needs. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

