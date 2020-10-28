Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rahul, Pavitra get violent as they attack Abhinav; Rubina gets mad after husband's injury

The captaincy task will continue today in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia will target Abhinav Shukla, but the situations will heat up as they get violent and Abhinav suffers an injury. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

The fight for becoming the captain will continue in the Bigg Boss 14 house today. While viewers saw Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin getting into an 'ugly' altercation yesterday, things will take a worse turn today. It's not going to be about verbal spats today, but rather the contestants' physical strength will take the spotlight, as they go all out to win the captaincy task.

Since the red zone members have to snatch away the bags from green zone contestants, Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia will get 'wild.' It will so happen that Rahul will plan to target Abhinav Shukla, but Naina Singh, the sanchalak (moderator) will stop him and defend Abhinav. However, Rahul plots a masterplan and joins hands with Pavitra to take Abhinav down. Both Rahul and Pavitra then attack Abhinav together and get violent as they try to take away his bag.

Abhinav also gives his best and tries to hold onto the bag. But things get worse and the aggression doubles up, leading to Abhinav getting injured during the task. After seeing Pavirta and Rahul's aggressive sides and suffering an injury, Abhinav in a fit of anger throws away the bag and calls out their violence.

Rubina also gets mad after her husband gets injured and lashes out at them. However, Rubina's allegations do not go down well with Pavitra, who yells and screams defending her doings.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Well, it looks like the temperatures are going to rise to new levels in the BB 14 house tonight. While viewers will see new rivalries being formed, some bonds will also flourish. Who do you think will be the new BB 14 captain? Let us know in the comment section below.

