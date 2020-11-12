Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rahul & Pavitra's friendship hits a bad patch as he backs Aly Goni over her for captaincy

The 'dance to survive' in the Bigg Boss 14 house will get tougher tonight as contestants will go all out to be the new captain of the house. Pavitra Punia and Rahul Vaidya's friendship will go for a toss and the latter decides to join hands with Aly Goni. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

It is just next to impossible to complete any task in the Bigg Boss 14 house, without any fights or arguments. No, we're not saying, but the contestants have proved it time and again. Yesterday, Bigg Boss announced an interesting task, wherein the housemates had to dance their hearts out during the BB Disco Night. With Neeti Mohan, Shaan, Anu Malik, and DJ Chetas, the atmosphere in the house lightened up.

However, this dance is for captaincy, and when it comes to becoming the captain of the house, everything changes. Now, in tonights' episode, as the race to captaincy continues, Pavitra Punia and Rahul Vadiya's friendship will take a 'sour turn.' Yes, their bond will hit a rough patch as Rahul will decide to join hands with Aly Goni against Pavitra during the task. In the promo, Rahul is heard telling Aly, 'You will become the captain this time,' bringing a smile on his face.

Rahul and Aly will gang up to get Pavitra out of the captaincy race, and Rahul's move against her will agitate Pavitra. She will question Rahul's friendship, and the two will get into a heated argument. Pavitra, who is seemingly hurt by Rahul moving against her despite her sacrifice for him in the nominations task, vents out her anger. 'Pavitra Punia is not the one who would get dominated. She is the one who dominates others,' the actress is heard saying in a stiff voice.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Meanwhile, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, and Jaan Kumar Sanu are already out of the race. It would be interesting to see who becomes the captain of the BB 14 house after Jasmin Bhasin. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

