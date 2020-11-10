Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rahul REVEALS he doesn't expect 'friendship' from anyone; Jasmin Bhasin hits out at him

Rahul Vaidya will reveal in front of Farah Khan and BB Adalat panelists that he does not expect friendship from anyone in the house, nor does he fear someone's rivalry. However, Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli will call him out for his statements. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Credits :Colors TV Twitter

