Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rahul targets Jasmin, Rubina for creating 'useless' issues; Nikki feels Kavita is 'boring'

Bigg Boss 14 contestants are going to go against each other tonight as they fight to stay in the green zone. Here's the new twist you can expect in the BB 14 house tonight.

Remember declared 'ab scene paltega' during the promos and launch of Bigg Boss season 14? Ever since this tagline, viewers have been excited to see some drastic changes and unexpected happenings in BB 14. Well, it looks like the time has finally come, as Bigg Boss has thrown a googly, and contestants will fight for their 'right' now.

According to the new promo, contestants will be pitted against one another, as they will battle it out to be a part of the 'green (safe) zone.' Yes, the red zone members - Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia, Jaan Kumar Sanu, and Rahul Vaidya will get a chance to step back in the green zone, and exchange their positions with another contestant. The first tabadla aka switch will happen in the BB 14 house, as contestants will voice why they deserve to be in the green zone.

It is going to be Rahul vs Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Vs Kavita Kaushik, Pavitra Vs Rubina Dilaik and Jaan Vs Nishant Singh Malkhani. The pairs will confront each other and reveal why they are better than the other. As shown in the promo, Rahul why explaining why he should be in the green zone targets Jasmin and her friends, Rubina and Abhinav for highlight unnecessary issues in the BB 14 house. However, Jasmin puts her stance to defend herself.

On the other hand, Nikki will claim that she thinks Kavita is not interesting as compared to her. Moreover, she will also say that Kavita did not use her brain in the task, and thus she is more worthy of the green zone.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Aaj paltega nominations ka scene! Ab kaun honge Green Zone mein aur kaun phasega Red Zone mein?

Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje. Catch it before TV on @VootSelect @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14 #BB14 pic.twitter.com/8WeP8XkEeA — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 29, 2020

Well, it is yet to be seen how the dynamics of the Bigg Boss 14 house change, and who becomes the new captain of the house. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

