Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rahul Vaidya and Arshi Khan lock horns; Latter accused him of body shaming; WATCH

The reality show Bigg Boss 14 is getting more interesting with passing days. The fights between contestants are getting more intense and the latest promo released by Colors channel shows Rahul Vaidya and Arshi Khan engaging in a war of words. The promo shows them even getting physical which further intensifies the fight between the two. It is worth mentioning here that Rahul Vaidya has re-entered in the house after he voluntarily quit the show in mid. has also criticised Rahul Vaidya for his decision.

The video shows Arshi Khan sitting in the dining area, while Rahul Vaidya was busy cooking. A few seconds later she started calling Rahul Vaidya 'nalla' and even taunted him saying â€˜you went leaving the showâ€™. This irked Rahul Vaidya who in return replied, â€˜Vazan se bhaari nai beta, dil aur dimag mein thoda bhaaripan la.â€™ The statement came as a shock to Arshi who lost her cool and asked Rahul to remain within his limit. She accused him of body shaming a woman.

This didnâ€™t stop here as the video shows Rahul saying, â€˜I donâ€™t care. I stand by whatever I say.â€™ Last week, we saw Jasmin and Rubina engaged in a war of words.

Meanwhile, all the contestants have been nominated because of Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli. Both have broken the rules of a task given by Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss had asked both to save their favourite housemates but not to reveal to others. However, both did not obey the rules and hence, everyone got nominated as punishment.

