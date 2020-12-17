  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rahul Vaidya BLASTS Eijaz for suppressing women; Khan calls him 'fattu' for exiting show

Eijaz Khan and Rahul Vaidya get into a heated argument during the captaincy task. Rahul promises to expose Eijaz's dirty face.
Mumbai
Eijaz Khan and Rahul Vaidya fight during captaincy task
Eijaz Khan and Rahul Vaidya get into a heated argument during the captaincy task. Rahul promises to expose Eijaz's dirty face. The singer blasts Eijaz for supressing women of the BB 14 house. Eijaz in turn calls him 'fattu' for voluntarily quitting the show. 

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

