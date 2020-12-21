Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rahul Vaidya calls Rubina 'authoritative'; Latter feels Jasmin repeats singer's claims

Rahul Vaidya nominates Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla in tonight's nomination task on Bigg Boss 14. The real-life couple hit back at the singer for his allegations against them.

After the eliminations last night, it is time for nominations. Tonight, Bigg Boss 14 contestants shoot the inmate they want to nominate with a paintball gun. Rahul Vaidya, who never shared a good equation with Rubina Dialik and Abhinav Shukla, decided to target the couple in the nomination task. First, Rahul nominates Abhinav as he feels that he is boring and undeserving in the show.

Next, Rahul takes revenge on his arch-rival, Rubina, and nominates her. Rahul tells Rubina that he does not like her tone, as it is authoritative and rude. Moreover, he also reveals that he wants to see the couple nominated together and witness how they move forward in the game. Abhinav, in turn, also targets Rahul Vaidya. After the nominations task, Rubina and Rahul get into an argument, over the latter calling the actress authoritative. Rahul shares that he feels Rubina tries to control everyone in the house, and the two get into a spat.

As Rahul and Rubina get into a war of words, Jasmin Bhasin becomes witness to their spat. Rubina then alleges that Jasmin 'repeat aka parrots' Rahul's words, and allegations against her. However, Rahul shuts her down saying that she is mistaken, and Jasmin also denies Rubina's statements. Rubina tells Rahul that she will not change according to the perception of others. Later, Abhinav and Rahul get into a heated altercation. Abhinav asks Rahul to keep his ego aside as he will fall on the ground one day.

Meanwhile, as Abhinav nominates Arshi Khan, she returns the favor to him, and taunts him for not having his own mind. On the other hand, Vikas Gupta will re-enter the BB 14 house tonight. What are your thoughts on the same? Who do you think will get nominated this week? Let us know in the comment section below.

