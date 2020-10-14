Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rahul Vaidya, Eijaz Khan try to impress Hina Khan with their dance and antics

Entertainment is going to be a peek in the Bigg Boss 14 house today as contestants fight for immunity. Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan will show their fun-loving sides again as they try to impress and convince senior Hina Khan for the 'farmland task.' Here's what will happen.

The dose of entertainment is going to get bigger and better in the Bigg Boss 14 house tonight. It is already known that the 'farmland' task will enter its day 2 today, and it's going to be the day of decision. For the first time, last night, viewers saw freshers come out of their shells, and go all out to win immunity. While yesterday the game was tough, tonight it is going to be tougher.

Apart from 'destroying' the opponents' farm, contestants are going to do all that it takes to impress the seniors. Just like last time, Rahul Vaidya will capture everyone's attention with this fun-loving antics to impress senior this time. And joining him will be Eijaz Khan. According to a new promo, Rahul and Eijaz will go 'crazy' as they do a close dance together on Hina's orders, and their spontaneity will leave the actress mightly impressed. Not only this, but they will also grab eyeballs with their fun-filled antics, leaving Hina in splits.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Rahul was the only fresher who received the maximum amount of votes during the nomination task. In fact, seniors Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan were also contemplating to evict Rahul when they had the power, but later Sara Gurpal faced the brunt of eliminations.

Well, it looks like Rahul has learnt the lesson, and is finally breaking out from his mould to entertain the viewers as much as he can. Even yesterday, the singer was seen performing all the tasks given by the seniors brilliantly. Gauahar was impressed by Rahul's dedication yesterday, and it seems Hina is going to be awestruck with Rahul's entertaining skills tonight. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you enjoying the BB 14 episodes? Let us know in the comment section below.

