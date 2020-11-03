Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rahul Vaidya gets 'emotional' as Nikki Tamboli plays a 'dirty' move during nomination task

Nikki Tamboli will become the 'villain' of the Bigg Boss 14 house again during the nominations task as she goes against Rahul Vaidya and plays a dirty game. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

With four weeks having been passed, situations in the Bigg Boss 14 house are changing drastically with each passing day. From disagreements on trivial matters to arguments on issues, the atmosphere in the BB 14 house is getting intense. Yesterday, Bigg Boss sent shockwaves around, as he announced double elimination. After Nishant Singh Malkhani and Kavita Kaushik's sudden evictions, the contestants got a taste of the seriousness of the game.

Now, in tonight's episode, things will intensify further, as the nominations will take place. Yes, it is time for the nominations task, and this time it will be a face-off between two contestants. Two housemates will be pitted against each other. During the task, the two opponents will have to prove why they are more deserving, better, and worthy to stay in the game, than the other. They will be seated opposite each other as they argue, and to get saved, they will have to get the oxygen mask kept between them.

It will be Rubina Dilaik Vs Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli Vs Rahul Vaidya, and Naina Singh Vs Sharul Pandit. The makers have released a new promo, wherein Nikki will be seen becoming the 'villain' of the house again, as she goes against Rahul, and plays a 'dirty' trick to save herself from nominations. It seems like after discussions, Nikki will snatch away the oxygen mask and run away with it, leaving Rahul and others shocked.

Rahul will get utterly upset with Nikki's moves and ask her not to play dirty. But, she does not pay heed to him, leaving him emotional. Pavitra Punia and Naina Singh also get disappointed with Nikki's move. Rahul will breakdown, and taunt Nikki that she has finally shown her true side.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Meanwhile, captain Eijaz Khan will save Jasmin Bhasin from nominations. It would be interesting to see who will be in the danger zone this week. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

