Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rahul Vaidya 'nominates' Eijaz Khan; Latter gets furious over his 'backstabbing'

Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan will lock horns tonight during the nominations special in Bigg Boss 14. Rahul will nominate Eijaz, which will leave the latter agitated. Eijaz will call out Rahul for not sticking to his words and playing a dirty game. Here's what will happen. Take a look at the BB 14 promo.

After Jaan Kumar Sanu's emotional elimination last night, the atmosphere in the Bigg Boss 14 house is again going to get tensed. Well, it is the beginning of another week in the BB 14 house, and nominations are here to pit contestants against each other. With the show completing almost half of its journey, survival is getting tougher and housemates are leaving no stones unturned be in the game. So, today's nomination special is certainly going to be fiery.

The makers have given a sneak peek from the nominations, and it's nothing but thunderous. In the promo, Rahul Vaidya nominates Eijaz Khan. As the singer walks out of the secret room, casting his vote against Eijaz, the two get into an ugly war of words. Eijaz is left infuriated with Rahul 'backstabbing' him and shouts at him saying, 'You went back on your word.' Rahul stands on his stance, and mouths, Main dubunga to sabko leke dubunga.'

Eijaz taunts Rahul saying that he does not have a special power, he is not 'mahaan.' To which, Rahul gives him a befitting reply saying that Eijaz only thinks about himself. Rahul says, 'Eijaz wanted to get saved in the nominations, but did not think about him.' The singer further questions Eijaz, 'What have you done for me that you expect me to favour you?' Eijaz looses his cool on Rahul's allegations and vents out his angst against him. Rahul goes on to say, 'Faltu baate mat karo mujhse.'

Take a look at the BB 14 promo:

Well, looks like not only Eijaz and Rahul, several other contestants are also going to get into heated arguments tonight due to nominations. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

