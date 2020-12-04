Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rahul Vaidya points out Eijaz Khan's 'temperamental issues' as they get into a spat

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan will suddenly get into an awful altercation and it will get uglier as they call each other names. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

Apart from Nikki Tamboli, if there's one Bigg Boss 14 contestant who has had a tiff with all other housemates, it has to be Rahul Vaidya. Though the singer is playing his game amazingly in the BB 14 house, he has failed to form any connections. While his rivalry with Rubina Dilaik has been the highlight since day one, his on-off equation with Eijaz has also caught attention. Now, tonight, Rahul and Eijaz will get into another 'massive fight,' leaving everyone shocked.

A tiff will break out between the two suddenly as they wash utensils. In the promo, while doing dishes Eijaz tells Rahul 'Keep your humour and joke yourself.' However, Rahul gets pissed with Eijaz's convenient behaviour and highlights how he wants others to be understanding when he fools around. In a fit of anger, Rahul taunts Eijaz, 'Jyada baja mat kar, bajna hai to ghar pe jaake baj phir. (Don't keep blabbering, if you want to then go home and speak gibberish). This agitates Eijaz and their fight turns ugly. The two even show physical aggression as try to push each other, but Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli barge in to stop them for getting violent.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Nikki, Abhinav think Rahul does not deserve to be in the finale; Eijaz targets Jasmin

Rahul and Eijaz's war of words continues as they call each other dirty names. While Rahul calls Eijaz 'halka aadmi and nalla,' the latter fumes in anger snapping back at him. Later, Rahul also points out Eijaz's 'temperamental issues' and states that he has no control over his anger.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Well, their fight is going to be all dramatic and create chaos in the BB 14 house. Meanwhile, contestants will also reveal who they don't want to see in the Bigg Boss 14 finale. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Kamya feels Rubina is 'losing plot'; Lauds Jasmin, Nikki, Abhinav for their performance in task

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors TV Twitter

Share your comment ×